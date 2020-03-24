Area farmers have until April 15 to get their crop in, and with the rain, many worry whether they’ll have the time.
“We’re not getting to plant anything right now,” Trent Jones said. “We should be. We’ve got until April 15 on the insurance deadline. It’s too wet to get out.”
Jones, who owns 1,600 acres south of Paris, said for his land, it would take at least seven to 10 days to dry out, “at the very best, and I really think it will take longer than that.”
He managed to get in a day and a half of planting before more than 8 inches of rain descended this month, but Harvey McCoin said it wasn’t near enough for his land.
“We had planted 600 acres of corn, and we had intended 2,500 and 3,000 acres,” he said, adding none of it had sprouted yet.
For every day after the April 15 deadline, the insurance coverage of the crop decreases, he said.
“It reduces each day until May 1,” he said.
Corn has been down since February, he said, and last year’s crop didn’t go that well either.
“We still have 40,000 bushels since last year,” McCoin said.
Alex Koehn said his fields have “reached 100% saturation.”
“Any rainfall that happens just runs off,” he said.
On his 2,000 acres, he plants corn, wheat, some soybeans and a “little bit of cotton.” For a few days at the beginning of March, he said there were some prime planting days, but Koehn said he noticed what the weather planned on doing and held off.
“Just looking at the forecast, we were really worried,” he said. “Looking back, that was the best decision we could have made.”
Because of the excessive rain, Koehn said any farmers who planted on pretty days early in March would see “poor emergence.”
“We’ll see a lot of poor emergence and a decreased yield,” he said.
Each crop needs a certain amount of heat units to emerge, that’s the temperature of the soil. As the water levels go up, the air in the soil depletes, and at full saturation, “we have depleted all the oxygen in the soil,” Koehn said. Plants need air and heat. With the rainy weather, things cooled off. Temperatures have to be over 50 degrees to get near the heat units, called growing units to get a crop to emerge.
“Very few growing degree units, combined with all the water, sets a very slow pace for emergence,” he said, “and we run out of the starches in the seed. With no oxygen, we basically killed the plant.”
And, he said, late planting may not help either. By planting later, the crops risk a lot of heat stress in their growing time.
“None of the farmers right now are having a good time,” Koehn said.
Corn reached a high of $3.94 per bushel in February and has gone steadily down since then, and the flooding, he said, “has compounded everything.”
The optimal time to plant would have been March 20, Koehn said, “but we’re way past that already.”
Right now, many people are home waiting out the coronavirus with lots of time on their hands, and farmers know how that feels. While the governor listed agriculture as an essential occupation, getting around some of the restrictions in place during the partial shutdown of the state hasn’t been easy for area farmers.
“Everyone I know, we’re all sitting on our thumbs,” Rex West said. “We’re quarantined by Mother Nature. I was like, ‘welcome to my life.’”
The delay also means farmers can’t ready their fields for later crops, like cotton, which is planted around May, West said. Right now is the time spring grasses come up, and not being able to be out in the fields leads to more work down the road preparing the soil.
“With all this flooding, it will be harder to prepare the ground for later crops,” West said. “There will be more care and investment required.”
