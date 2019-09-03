When faced with the choice of either being uninsured or approving a new property insurance policy, Paris ISD board members agreed to a new insurance contract.
Business manager Tish Holleman said after last week’s called meeting, where the board approved a letter to the district’s previous insurer severing the contract with them on Oct. 1, the insurer, Texas Rural Education Association Risk Management Cooperative, agreed and asked to be let out even earlier, on Sept. 1.
To clarify, board member Jenny Wilson asked if the district was covered right now, and Holleman said no, because the insurance
company said it would be more expensive to cover the district until Oct. 1, so they let the district out of the contract earlier than expected.
The board initially had a three-year rate lock with its insurer, and had paid the $172,178 premium for the year, until the insurer sent a revised premium cost and a new insurance start date in the amount of $353,000 in early August. At last week’s meeting, Holleman said it didn’t sit right with her that the insurance company was trying to pull this in breach of contract.
Also at the last meeting, because Clifton Fendley abstained on that decision and other board members were absent, there were not enough trustees to approve a new insurer through an interlocal agreement. This morning, with a quorum, the board voted to approve Public Educators Association of Texas Cooperative as the district’s new property insurer for the cost of $322,000.
The district should be getting a refund of the unused premium, Holleman said, but there may be financial penalties withheld.
“I have not heard anything yet. By the bylaws, we should get one, but I won’t hold my breath until we get the check in the mail,” she said.
