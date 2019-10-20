For people who work in agriculture, business can often be fickle, as they rely on factors outside their control — from the weather, to international trade relations to the cost of transporting goods — to make a profit. But for local farmers, another problem has grown in recent years: feral hogs.
The hogs were initially introduced to the area to be hunted, he said. However, he said people were unprepared for how quickly the population grew.
“People like hunting them, but I don’t think they realized how fast they can reproduce,” Yates said. “They can have more than three litters per year, and in just a year or so the number can double if you’re not doing anything. So imagine what would happen to the number if you didn’t do anything for five or 10 years.”
Farmers have had to contend with hogs getting into fields and destroying large swaths of crops, which can wreak havoc
“It’s awful,” local rancher Eddy Kropp said. “On a wheat field, I’ve seen hogs go plant to plant and pull everything up.”
In addition to eating and trampling existing crops, hogs can also make it harder to plant moving forward, Yates said, by turning up the soil and causing soil erosion. Kropp said the animals can devastate a field of grass to the point that it takes roughly a year before new grass can be planted.
The hogs can grow to enormous proportions. Smaller hogs are typically range from 10 to 75 lbs., but Kropp said they can grow to weigh hundreds of pounds.
“Just recently I caught one that weighed over 260 lbs.,” he said. “A friend of mine caught one that was about 305 lbs.”
Hogs can grow to such large sizes that he’s seen them kill fully-grown trees just by rubbing against the trees’ bark, Kropp said.
To counter the problem, farmers have begun taking steps to reduce the feral hog population. One of the chief ways of doing this is through traps that lure the hog into an enclosure with food and then cage them.
Other farmers have taken to hunting them, while still others spray crops with toxins that will kill animals that eat the crops but don’t harm the crops themselves.
No method is guaranteed, though, due to the intelligence of the hogs, Yates said.
“They’re some of the smartest animals you’ll come across. They develop strategies,” he said. “People used to fly low in helicopters and make the hogs run, and then they’d shoot them. Well now hogs know not to run. If a hog sees another hog get trapped, they know to avoid traps.”
Yates said Texas Department of Agriculture is working to approve a new toxin to help combat the issue, but that answer might still be years off.
Yates recommends trapping as the best solution, and said some new traps come equipped with remote controls and cameras.
Hunting can be imperfect, Kropp said, because you need to be cognizant of whether there are homes in the direction you’re firing, as missed shots can have disastrous consequences.
Despite the farmers’ best efforts, things have not been getting better. Yates said hogs used to appear much more sporadically than they do now.
And while Kropp said he’s seen a slight decrease in hogs recently, he acknowledged it varies based on location, as a friend of his has seen the problem “grow tenfold,” Kropp said.
“You need to work together with other farmers and ranchers and stay educated, that goes a long way,” Kropp said. “And the biggest thing is that you can’t wait. If you don’t address the issue when you first see it, it’ll get a lot worse, very fast.”
