Aikin has gone dot crazy.
Thanks to the efforts of Aikin Elementary School art teacher Cheri Lewis, Aikin celebrated International Dot Day, based off of the best-selling children’s book “The Dot,” by Peter Reynolds, encouraging kindness and creativity.
“The first time that we celebrated International Dot Day at Aikin was six years ago,” Lewis said. “In fact, I remember being teased by a couple of my co-workers who had never heard of it, but now the program has gained so much international attention that art teachers all over the world celebrate the day.”
“The Dot” follows the story of a little girl named Vashti who lacks self confidence. Her art teacher leads her on a path of believing in herself by framing her simple black dot in a golden frame above her desk.
International Dot Day started in 2009. Last week, all 940 Aikin students asked themselves what they could do with just a dot.
“My goal through teaching this lesson to our students is that each one of them will learn to have courage to try new things, to always believe in themselves and to never pass up an opportunity to be an encouragement to other people ... no matter how young or old they might be,” Lewis said.
Self confidence is important, according to fourth-grade student Akriti Basnet.
“I learned that no matter how big or how small something is, it’s believing in yourself that matters because just a little dot can turn into something beautiful,” she said.
“The Dot” taught fourth-grader Elijah McEwin about how he can affect others.
“‘The Dot’ taught me to treat others with kindness and that it’s not what your art looks like, but it’s what you put into that can impact others,” he said.
Every year for the past six years, Aikin students have learned lessons from “The Dot,” Lewis said. And all of the students’ works, with different assignments by grade level, are put together in a collaborative mural in the main hallway, showcasing the intersection of art and literature. All of the entries are amazing, Lewis said.
“This year I had a first-grade student, Colton Moore, that absolutely blew me away with his creativity,” she said. “He turned his dot into a momma dragon and her two babies. I was amazed at his natural talent. When I told him just how amazing that he was, he got the biggest grin on his face. You could see just how proud he was in his masterpiece. The look on his face was priceless and a powerful reminder to me of how important my job is to instill self worth and the love of the arts in my students.
“‘The Dot’ is a story that teaches us to inspire and encourage others. Sharing this beautiful story with my art students is something that I’m passionate about. There’s a bit of Vashti in each one of us when we doubt ourselves, but if you’re brave enough to just believe in yourself and make that first mark, then you can take off and see just where it takes you.”
