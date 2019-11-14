Paris Junior College was the first institution to receive the Texas Pathways 2019 award Friday in San Antonio, garnering recognition for its achievement of education goals and student success rate.
“I’m just very thrilled that we received the top award,” college President Pam Anglin said. “And it’s important for all of our employees because it took us all working on it to achieve what we did.”
The Texas Success Center, a nonprofit associated with the Texas Association of Community Colleges, gave Paris Junior College the award for Excellence in Implementation and Scaling. Texas Success Center supports all 50 Texas community college districts and helps them design academic and career pathways for students.
“The 2019 award for Excellence in Implementation and Scaling is presented to the college that has made the most progress in transforming the institution using guided pathways principles,” said Ellie Rodriguez, communications associate for Texas Association of Community Colleges. “This award recognizes excellence in all four pillars of guided pathways: mapping pathways to student end goals, helping students choose and enter a program pathway, keeping students on path and ensuring students are learning.”
At Paris Junior College, meeting these goals includes assigning a success coach to each student and meeting with them regularly; assigning every student to a program by the end of their first semester and facilitating close collaboration with Texas A&M University-Commerce to talk through program maps, learning outcomes and marketable skills, Rodriguez said.
“Paris Junior College is an exemplar in the state in the implementation of guided pathways essential practices,” said Kristi Short, Texas Success Center director. “The Paris Junior College community has transformed the institution to support students and guide them to the attainment of high-quality credentials and careers with value in the labor market.”
Anglin said Paris Junior College has been working on the pathways program since 2016.
“We were in the first group of 30 colleges nationwide that were selected, so we’ve been working on this for three years, and way back, actually developed it and fully implemented it for all our students,” she said. “We have put all of the supports in place, so I think we’re starting to see results with our students. It’ll only help our students stay on track and complete and be successful.”
The award was unexpected, but welcome, Anglin said.
“To find out we got the top award, it was emotional and just really exciting for me and for the whole college,” Anglin said. “It validates to all of the facility that the work is important. And so I think it sets the tone for us to continue what we’ve done, fine-tune it, continuously improve it and only make it better for our students.”
Anglin and the staff went back for photos the day after receiving the award, where they met Davis Jenkins, a Columbia University professor who designed the pathways concept. He told her, “PJC is my hero.”
“We are being recognized nationwide for our work,” she said. “We may be small, and we may be rural, but we are innovative and we are cutting edge and we are doing everything we can to help our students achieve success.”
