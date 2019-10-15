RENO — The Reno City Council is seeking more information following a resident’s request to install a roughly 100-foot antenna at his property.
The antenna, which a resident wants along Old Clarksville Road, would be used for internet service, city secretary Tricia Smith said.
Several questions were raised regarding regulations and the antenna’s placement, though the resident who made the request was not present at the meeting. Chief among the concerns is the proposed antenna’s proximity to Cox Airfield.
“One hundred feet, that’s pretty high, and it’s right near the airport,” Mayor Bart Jetton said.
The city doesn’t have any ordinances regarding the placement of antennae, city attorney David Hamilton said, though he said it could create guidelines and ordinances for future cases.
“We can regulate how it’s built,” he said. “A city cannot completely prohibit these things… You might want to hold public hearings so if someone wants to put one of these in their yard and they’ve got the space for it, now we have the procedure to do that.”
Because of the proximity to the airfield, Hamilton also recommended the city require written approval from the Federal Aviation Administration.
“I think he needs to get all his stuff together and come make a presentation,” Councilman Stacey Nichols said.
Ultimately, the council decided to have the resident go before the Planning and Zoning Commission and present his request.
In other business, the council discussed planned road repairs to be made along Old Clarksville Road, beginning along the 6000 block and extending west for roughly a half mile, Reno Public Works Director Jerry Reavis said.
The city recently put out a call for bids to complete drainage repairs, and Reavis said he expects to have them collected by next month’s meeting.
“I was behind a school bus on that stretch, and it is absolutely horrible,” Councilman Joey McCarthy said. “It needs attention like yesterday.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.