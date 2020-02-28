Just days before the March 3 primary elections, U.S. Senate candidate Dwayne Stovall visited Lamar County to personally deliver his campaign message: It’s time for the incumbent, Sen. John Cornyn, to step down from the seat he’s held for nearly 20 years.
Stovall visited the Red River Valley Fairgrounds on Thursday for a candidate meet and greet hosted by the Association of Lamar County Republicans. He told attendees — several of whom later told him they already voted for him — that he’s fed up with Republican negotiations with Democrats that’s chipped away at the GOP’s platform.
“I told my wife one day I’m either going to stop voting altogether or I’m gonna run against (Cornyn). And I ran and pulled double digits in the (2014) primary,” Stovall said.
With only a $70,000 budget, Stovall received nearly 11% of the votes that year to come in third in a crowded primary. His 140,794 votes earned national attention from media outlets and think tanks that were astounded to see the results from a small campaign, he said. It happened because his Jeffersonian, “non-negotiable” principles — small government that doesn’t infringe on Constitutional rights and doesn’t spy on the American people — resonate with Texans who value liberty and freedom.
Stovall is joined by challengers John Anthony Castro, Mark Yancey and Virgil Bierschwale in the attempt to unseat Cornyn. The candidate said challengers are not only up against Cornyn’s well-funded war chest — the incumbent is headed into the election with more than $12 million in the bank, according to the Dallas Morning News — but they’re also up against a stack of endorsements, including those from President Donald Trump, Sen. Ted Cruz, Gov. Greg Abbott and Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick. And, he said, the Texas Republican Party is pretending Cornyn has no Republican challengers, doing so by issuing a letter encouraging voters to “keep John Cornyn in the U.S. Senate.”
“It’s a pretty underhanded, kind of unethical bad optics; a really, you know, off-handed deal,” he said, adding party chairman James Dickey later spun the letter not as an endorsement, but as a party fundraiser that used an incumbent. “We got 16 million registered voters and half of them are us, and they’re sending out mailers to all these people in the database saying ‘Hey, we got to get behind John Cornyn,” not “John Cornyn’s being challenged and these are all the people who are in it.’”
When people questioned Dickey about the letter, he reportedly said it was crafted in November and it slipped through the cracks, Stovall said. But a week ago, the party issued a similar letter. And then Abbott issued a robocall urging voters to pick Cornyn, he said.
Stovall’s attempt to unseat the incumbent is a grassroots effort supported by 1,500 volunteers. He’s spent a lot of time on the road meeting constituents where they are to discuss his views and earn their votes, he said.
“It doesn’t matter whether you and I agree on every issue. That means nothing to this office,” he said. “What I’m here to do is to ensure that if you and I disagree, at least we can agree that it needs to be you and me and other Texans in our community, discussing and debating and managing these issues, and not somebody 1,500 miles away from us that we don’t know, can’t influence, that have no connection to us whatsoever who are going to dictate to us how they’re going to manage these issues.”
Stovall is a Christian man who’s been married to his high school sweetheart for 28 years. They have three children together. He’s a Baytown native who spent his youth in a neighborhood originally built by the Humble Oil Co. He worked summers in the oil fields while getting his education at West Rusk High School in New London before attending Kilgore Junior College and Southwest Texas State University. In 1996, he started Diamond K Equipment Inc., and a year later he moved to Liberty County with his family. His company has built bridges across Texas primarily for the Texas Department of Transportation, according to his campaign website.
Early voting for the March 3 primary ends today. Election day voting will take place between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m., according to the Lamar County Elections Office. For information about Stovall, visit dwaynestovall.com.
