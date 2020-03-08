From the opening tip-off, the Paris Wildcats’ game against the Carter Cowboys was a battle. Neither team was willing to back down, and whenever one team would begin to pull ahead, the other team always had an answer. Ultimately, though, it was Paris that got the final push in the closing minutes of the game, winning 72-63.
Both teams got off to a hot start in the first quarter. Outside of a four-point lead that Paris briefly held for a matter of seconds, the two teams stayed within a single possession of each other for the entire quarter. Senior Jameon Mitchell paced the Wildcats in the quarter, scoring six points and senior Trevon Dennis scored five.
It was the Cowboys, though, that finished the first stanza in the lead, ahead 18-17.
The second quarter was just as neck-and-neck as the first, with Paris and Carter matching each other blow for blow.
At one point, the Cowboys pulled ahead by six when wing Jalen Williams hit a contested 3-pointer with a hand right in his face, but the Wildcats didn’t let that shake them. Dennis answered right back with a triple of his own only seconds later.
With the final seconds of the quarter ticking away, Paris found themselves trailing by three, with Carter holding for the last shot. The Cowboys put up a shot that clanged off the rim, and Wildcats reserve Dearius Dudley was fouled as he leapt for the rebound. He nailed both his foul shots, ensuring that Paris didn’t lose any additional ground in the quarter, and they entered halftime trailing 33-32.
A scary moment for the Wildcats came with just under a minute left in the half when senior Gavyn Hollje went for a rebound but twisted his ankle upon landing, exacerbated by a Carter player also landing on it.
He gripped his ankle in pain, eventually having to be helped off the court by trainers, though he would return to action in the second half.
Throughout much of the first half, the Wildcats put an emphasis on guarding Williams.
“He’s a great player, and we planned for him,” Steed said.
“I knew I was guarding their best player, and I had to get some stops,” senior Trae Johnson said, who spent much of the time on Williams.
In the first half, the defensive pressure worked, but in the second half, Williams began to get more comfortable, as he scored 12 of his 23 points in the third quarter.
Just like the first half, though, the two teams had answers to everything thrown at them. Even as Williams began scoring with efficiency in the quarter, Paris was able to take the lead and briefly extend it to five.
Eventually though, Paris found itself trailing by three going into the final quarter.
The final quarter opened in much the same way as the rest of the game had gone; Lee tied the game on the first possession of the quarter with a 3-pointer from the corner, and the two teams proceeded to trade three times over the next two minutes.
Lee was big for Paris in the final quarter, scoring seven points.
“I was a little bit nervous (going into the fourth quarter) but I knew I had to step my game up,” Lee said.
The Cowboys pushed their lead to four with roughly two and a half minutes left, but Lee answered right back, driving to the hoop and drawing a foul on the next Wildcats possession, proceeding to nail both his free throws.
Strong Paris defense stymied the Cowboys on their next couple possessions, and for a very tense minute, the score remained gridlocked at 63-61 in Carter’s favor.
“I’m going to be honest — our kids can really guard,” Steed said. “They can really guard, and when the game got tough, we got some stops that they didn’t get.”
Johnson drove into the paint and drew hard contact as he went up for a layup. As the whistle blew signalling a foul, Johnson watched the ball fall through the net for an and-one opportunity. As he stepped to the line, the Paris faithful waited with bated breath. He took a breath, dribbled the ball and nailed the free throw.
Though Paris had tied the game numerous times throughout the period, it was the first lead they’d held since the 6:20 mark of the quarter. Carter would not reclaim the lead again.
Stifling defense by Paris on the Cowboy’s very next possession led to a Johnson steal and push-ahead for a layup by Mitchell.
With the game still very much up for grabs, Dudley sealed the victory for Paris.
With Paris leading 66-63 with about a half a minute left in the game, the Cowboys lost control of the ball, and Dudley came up with possession. He drove the ball downcourt, and was fouled from behind just as he was about to push the ball ahead to Dennis for what was sure to be a thunderous dunk. He stepped up to the charity stripe and nailed both his shots.
Then, with Paris leading 68-63 with less than 30 seconds left, Dudley dashed Carter’s last hopes when he blocked a baseline jumper, leading to a basket for Johnson.
Carter’s next possession was empty, and they had no choice but to foul Dudley with less than 10 seconds left, and once again, Dudley nailed his free throws, pushing the score to 72-63.
“He’s is a great player,” Steed said of Dudley. “And he was big for us tonight.”
“Defense was the key tonight, as it is every night,” Lee said. “When we play defense as good as we’re capable of, nobody can beat us.”
Lee led the team in scoring with 19 points, and Dennis scored 18. Mithell scored 12, Johnson finished with nine and Hollje scored eight. Dudley scored six points.
Paris has made it to the regional semifinals in five of the last six seasons. However, this is only the second time in that stretch the team advanced to the regional finals.
“It feels great,” Dennis said. “But we’re not done yet. Our goal is state.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.