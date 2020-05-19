Last year, local firefighters lost one of their own when Paris firefighter Slade Baker passed away. This year they honored his memory by awarding the first Slade Baker Memorial Scholarship to North Lamar senior Mason Ingram.
“We just wanted to do something to honor Slade’s memory,” said firefighter Austin Sugg, who helped start the Friends of Slade Baker nonprofit. “He was one of the best workers that I’ve ever been around. He gave a lot to this city and the department, and we just thought it was right to do something like this and keep giving to the city in his name.”
The scholarship covers the $2,400 cost to be a state-certified firefighter through the Texas Fire Academy, Sugg said, which includes the class, rental of equipment at the academy, the cost of the exam and more.
Ingram was one of several applicants for the scholarship. Sugg said the members of the Friends of Slade Baker nonprofit, which provides the scholarship, read through all the applications and then voted independently for who they thought deserved the money.
At the academy, future firefighters learn basic suppression skills, how the equipment works and more
“It’s a good foundation for all your professional skills as a firefighter,” Sugg said.
To donate to the Friends of Slade Baker, or for more information on the nonprofit and the scholarship applications, call the Paris Fire Department at 903-784-9225, Sugg said.
