Work is underway on a water tower that will service several communities in eastern Lamar County and parts of Red River County.
The water stored in the soon-to-be finished water tower will be used by residents in Blossom, Deport, Reno, Detroit and the 410 Water Supply area.
“This is the type of improvement project we do, and it’s going to benefit a lot of people,” Lamar County Water Supply general manager David Pitcock said.
With work beginning at the start of spring, Pitcock said the project is scheduled to be completed in the first month of 2021, though the construction is currently running ahead of schedule. It could be finished in December.
Already, the concrete pedestal for the tower has been laid. Next to do, Pitcock said, is for the piping to be installed, which will likely begin next week. Also starting in the coming weeks will be the steelwork and construction on the bowl.
The tower is being built with current growth projections for Lamar and Red River counties in mind, Pitcock said, and is expected to support 20 years of growth in the area.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.