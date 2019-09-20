Dustin Judd Lamb, 44, of Paris, pleaded guilty to online solicitation of a minor earlier this week and received a 10-year probated sentence with deferred adjudication, according to court documents.
The plea bargain, which came late Tuesday afternoon before 6th District Judge Wes Tidwell, avoided a jury trial scheduled Thursday.
Lamb will be required to register as a sex offender during probation, and if he sucessfully completes probation, the felony conviction will be removed from his record. However, he must must register as a sex offender for an additional 10 years, according to Lamar County Assistant District Attorney Kelsey Doty. He also received a $1,000 fine.
Before offering probation, Doty said she talked with the victim several times.
“She knew the offer was probation, and knew it was deferred,” Doty said. “I think it was in her best interest and also in the best interest of the other witnesses. You consider each case differently based on the facts — the victim, the offender — and you take all that into account. Sometimes probation is the best outcome for all the parties.”
Doty said probation is not easy.
“It’s not an easy 10 years he has ahead of him; it’s difficult,” Doty said. “If he messes up and can’t abide by the terms of probation, he could spend up to 10 years in prison.”
