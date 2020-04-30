The Lamar County Master Gardeners will host their annual fundraiser this year, but they will be following the online trend.
“Due to the coronavirus, we will not have a booth at the Farmers Market on May 2,” said Patti Jenkins, a member of the group. “Instead we are offering our plants for sale online via our Facebook page with plant pick up on the afternoon of May 2, at the Farmers Market parking lot.”
The group will upload photos of the plants for sale with prices and descriptions to their Facebook page, facebook.com/lamarcountymastergardeners/. Buyers are asked to state what they are ordering online in the comments section of the page, she said, and they will receive a message for their pickup time between 1:30 and 4 p.m. Saturday.
“We will allow 15 minutes per customer,” Jenkins said. “Customers will be electronically sent a pick up page that states date and time of pickup. This will help the Master Gardeners get the plants to the correct customer and reduce confusion/conversations.”
Plants to be sold include ornamentals, like elephant ears and ivy; trees like Japanese maple and Crepe Myrtle; and several food-bearing plants like kale, tomatoes and cantaloupe.
Paris Main Street Director Cheri Bedford will clear the market of other vendors before the sale, which will also reduce exposure, Jenkins said. The group will have two stations, one for a cashier and one for plant pick-up. Customers are asked to not get out of their vehicle and have an envelope with exact change ready for the cashier. A limited number of Master Gardeners will conduct the plant pick up, she added, and social distancing will be required by Master Gardeners. Hand sanitizers will be required before and after customers, and masks and gloves will be added if needed.
“The May plant sale is our only local revenue generating option,” Jenkins said. “Thank you for supporting the Lamar County Master Gardeners.”
