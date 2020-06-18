Paris Economic Development Corp. directors named Maurine Hammond of Norman, Oklahoma, as the economic engine’s next executive director at Tuesday’s meeting. Now contract negotiations begin.
“It will probably be six to eight weeks before she comes on board,” chairman Timothy Hernandez said after the meeting.
Hammond is the interim president and CEO of the Norman Economic Development Coalition, having served the organization since 2003 in a variety of capacities.
She holds a bachelor’s degree in psychology and a master’s degree in community counseling from the University of Oklahoma, and she has completed the Economic Development Institute, a program of the university’s College of Continuing Education.
After initial interviews with seven candidates selected from about a dozen recommended by executive search firm, The Pace Group, the board narrowed the list to three for a second interview before making a selection.
In making the motion to name the next executive director, Dr. A.J. Hashmi said Hammond comes with very good recommendations and has the most experience of all the candidates.
“We had some really good candidates, but there was something special that stood out about her,” board member Mihir Pankaj said, adding he is especially impressed with the new ideas she brought to the board during the interview process.
Hernandez noted Hammond’s experience in the development of the Norman airport.
“We have a great asset in our airport, and I think she can help us find ways to bring investment to that airport,” Hernandez said.
Having moved to Paris from Norman, Marion Hamill said Hammond has what it takes to be an excellent director.
“For her to be successful for the last 16 years in the political environment of Norman speaks volumes about this lady,” Hamil said. “It tells me she knows how to communicate with all comers, and she is effective at it for her to be successful in Norman for that many years.”
During the interview, Hammond talked about wanting to return to Texas, Shay Bills noted.
“The thing I really honed in on is that she wants to make Paris her home,” Bills said. “It was evident she had done her homework, and I thought she brought some very good ideas to us. I am really excited about her coming to Paris, and about the direction she is going to take us.”
In other action, directors voted unanimously to increase the number of board members from five to seven, to remove the city attorney as the corporation attorney because of increasing activities and to require Paris City Council approval before the corporation incurs indebtedness.
The board also approved a 2020-21 fiscal year budget of $3.5 million to be presented to Paris City Council on Monday. The budget is down from $3.8 million in the 2019-20 fiscal year. Revenue is projected at $1.4 million with current cash and reserves of $4.7 million.
