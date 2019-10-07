POWDERLY — Families who received county water for the first time in an Arthur City neighborhood in far northern Lamar County recently expressed appreciation Saturday to those responsible with a barbecue luncheon in the community room at the Powderly Fire Department.
“I took a long, hot shower and did four loads of laundry,” Curlese Webb said about the first day he had plenty of water flowing to his home. “Before, I was lucky to get through a short shower before I ran out of water.”
Darkius Starks said he is thankful because he can take a shower instead of a bath. His mother no longer has to heat water on the stove for him to bathe, and he no longer has to help his father carry water to the house in one gallon and five gallon jugs.
“It’s much better this way,” Darkius said.
The water situation became critical for Markus and Michelle Starks and their son earlier this year when the state notified them Darkius could be removed from the home and placed in a group facility because their house had no running water, a state requirement because their son receives services from Lakes Regional Mental Health and Mental Retardation.
The family learned they would need to dig a new well at a cost of about $9,000 or pay roughly $15,000 to hook on to the Lamar County Water District line about a mile away.
“We tried for years to get county water but all of us together in this neighborhood couldn’t come up with that much money,” Starks said.
That’s when long-time friend Dennis Dalton Newby III, without his friend’s knowledge, called The Paris News to inform the paper of the situation. A week later, and about the time the newspaper published a story about the family crisis, Newby died.
Within hours after the family’s plight appeared, phone calls, emails and texts from people who wanted to help began coming into the paper. One such email came from a local doctor who led an anonymous fundraising campaign. The Paris News supported a GoFundMe campaign, and within a couple of weeks necessary funds were raised to pay for the water line.
At Saturday’s celebration, neighborhood families, relatives and friends wore shirts acknowledging the completion of the DDNIII project, named in the friend’s honor, as a video documenting the project played in the background.
