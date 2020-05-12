In a brief, physically distanced ceremony, Paris ISD trustees for places 2, 4 and 5 took their oath of office Monday at Paris High School.
Taking their oaths were incumbent Place 2 trustee Clifton Fendley, incumbent Place 5 trustee Becki Norment and new Place 4 trustee Mahir “Mark” Pankaj. Pankaj is filling the seat previously occupied by former trustee Danny Hooten, who opted to drop out of the race.
In a mandated reorganizing of the board, there were no changes. Place 1 trustee George Fisher will continue to serve as president with Place 6 trustee Jenny Wilson serving as vice president. Norment will continue to serve as secretary as a result of unanimous votes.
Fisher thanked the board for its trust in him as president, adding this may be his last year in the role.
