DEPORT — In lieu of Project Deport’s decision to leave Hale Glover Community Center, Deport City Council is exploring repair options, with the increasing likelihood that it’ll be the one to foot the bill.
Project Deport made the decision to leave the building after inspections revealed the extent of the damage. With few solutions and a limited budget, the group has decided to use other facilities for its events and potentially work with the city to address repairs going forward.
Project Deport board members did not return calls for updated comment for this story.
The history of the community center is complex. The lease is an informal permission-of-sorts — City Council unofficially leases the space to Project Deport and has done so since anyone can remember. The city “has not paid one dime on that building except for water,” Project Deport board member Crystal Folse said previously. But the city cannot sell the building to Project Deport due to state law, which requires public bids for the property transfer. Plus, no one can find the actual paperwork.
The Hale Glover Community Center was donated to the city by Dr. Hale Glover, who had his former clinic in the space in the early 2000s. The center is estimated to need roughly $40,000 worth of repairs due to water damage, according to a city memo. Folse previously said the building has severe interior water damage due to the flat roof construction and various internal leaks. Part of the north wall is falling in and mildew is developing on the bottom, and one of the back corners of the building is caving in, with bricks coming loose. The building also has termite damage.
Mayor John Mark Francis has spoken with several companies to get estimates of replacing the roof and wall. Prices ranged from $15,000 to $20,000, he said.
One option presented has been the idea of a public-private partnership, Francis said. The city would match the investment of a private partner into a fund balance, and Project Deport would act as the fund’s citizen committee.
Beyond repairs, an additional concern is long-term maintenance, Francis said. The council has discussed adding $1 to every city water bill, generating up to $250 in monthly revenue for the center’s continued maintenance.
At November’s city council meeting, the council voted to continue investigating the cost of repairs, Francis said. Members took no action on a building fund until further clarification could be provided.
Despite the hefty price tag, the council is undeterred in its mission to repair the center, Francis has said.
“We’re not just going to let it go,” he said. “That’s an important place for our community, we need it. Our citizens need it.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.