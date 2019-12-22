Firefighters battled flames at a structure fire on CR 33820 on a grey, chilly Friday. No one was hurt, but the fire gutted the family’s home, first responders on scene said.
The cause of the fire is still unknown, but firefighters arrived to find the fire showing at the back of the house, Lamar County Emergency Management Coordinator Quincy Blount said. Firefighters on scene said damage appeared most severe in the middle of the home, in the living room area. Working quickly to extinguish the flames, firefighters at one point received reports someone was trapped inside — so they called for assistance from Paris Fire Department, Blount said.
The report was later determined to be a false alarm.
Multiple volunteer fire departments responded to the call, including Powderly, Reno, Lamar Point, Faught, Paris, Tigertown and Hopewell. Lamar County CERT was also on scene, along with Paris EMS.
The homeowners, who are yet to be named, were not home at the time of the fire. Onlookers said one homeowner was traveling back from Sulphur Springs and the other was out of town. Neighbors Gary Bryant and Danny Proffer came outside to see the home in smoke.
“I came out to get my paper, and I saw flames and called 911,” Bryant said.
Proffer said he was leaving with his wife to go into town around 8:15 a.m. They passed the home on their way out of the neighborhood and glimpsed smoke.
“At first, I thought it was a brush fire,” Proffer said. “But then we saw flames. We turned around and called 911.”
