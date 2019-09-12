CLARKSVILLE — The streets around the Red River Courthouse will fill with activity on Oct. 5 as the county celebrates the 40th annual Fall Bazaar.
The festival, hosted by the Red River County Historical Society, will last from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and will feature dozens of vendors selling a variety of items, music performances, food provided by local restaurants and much more.
“There’s going to be something for everyone,” Historical Society treasurer Jim Clark said. “Vendors will be selling crafts, ornaments, there will be people selling antiques, clothes, you name it. I really think everyone can find something for them.”
Vendors who would like to reserve a booth at the festival can contact Clark at 903-427-2266.
Food options include barbecue, Mexican, ice cream and a variety of baked goods from local eateries, Clark said. People can also enjoy a fish fry provided by the Clarksville Rotary Club behind the Library Thrift Store.
A quilt show will be on display at First Presbyterian Church, 106 Pecan St., from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. From 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., the Chamber of Commerce will host an antique car show for people to enjoy.
At 3 p.m., the Rotary Club will host a duck race in Delaware Creek. That won’t be the only thing for children to enjoy either — several games, activities and inflatables will be in the kids’ corner for children of all ages to enjoy.
Four or five local authors, including The Paris News’ columnist Reavis Wortham, will be at the Red River County Library signing books during the Bazaar as well, Clark said.
The bazaar is the Historical Society’s primary fundraising event of the year, Clark said, but it’s also a tradition for the entire community to take part in.
“Over the years, it’s been a time where people come together to celebrate Red River County,” he said. “There are always a lot of people who maybe moved away who come back home each year for the bazaar. It’s just a special time.”
