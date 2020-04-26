The deadline for applying for a Lamar County Farm Bureau scholarship is fast approaching, according to Farm Bureau secretary Jessica Thrasher.
Graduating seniors whose families are members of the Lamar County Farm Bureau are eligible. The deadline to apply is May 11.
Applications are available through school counselors or by contacting Thrasher at 903-785-0375 or by email at jthrasher@txfb-ins.com.
The local organization participates in a number of community activities throughout the year, the most recent being Food Connection Week, which emphasizes the connection between those who consume agriculture products and the farmers and ranchers who produce the nation’s food supply.
In recognition of Food Connection Week, the local organization presented $500 to both the Downtown Food Pantry, 124 W. Cherry St., and the St. Vincent de Paul Food Pantry at Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church, 3300 Clarksville St.
