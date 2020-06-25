From a field of 14 applicants, Paris City Council named Josh Bray, Chase Coleman and Curtis Fendley to three vacancies on the Paris Economic Development Corp. board of directors at a Monday meeting.
The economic development positions are the most sought after posts of all the city’s boards and commissions.
Bray serves in a leadership capacity with Sanitation Solutions after selling the company about a year ago, and heads B Bray Construction Co. Coleman is vice president and commercial loan officer with Liberty National Bank, and Fendley is a partner with Pierson-Fendley Insurance with offices in Paris, Bonham and DeKalb.
The three new appointees will join directors Shay Bills, Dr. A.J. Hashmi and Mihir Pankaj. Directors will name a member of the Paris City Council to join the board as the seventh member. Council increased the number of directors from five to seven at the Monday meeting.
Other appointments include the following:
Austin Anthony, Cody Adams and Tylesha Ross to Planning & Zoning.
Tanner Dobrovolsky, Glee Emmite and Emily Temple to Main Street Board with one vacancy remaining due to a resignation.
Timothy Alexander, Matt Coyle, Randy Hider and Linda Vandiver to Historic Preservation Commission. Timothy Hernandez received an appointment but resigned.
Jennifer Cullum and Steven Hellmann to Library Advisory Board with two vacancies remaining.
Scott B. Avery, Zachary Ebbs and Bartley Jamar to Airport Board.
Betsy Mills to Band Commission with one vacancy remaining.
Reeves Hayter, Kenneth Kohls, Richardson Thompson and Andra “Kim” Walker to Building & Standards Commission with one vacancy remaining.
Dewayne Dangerfield, Gary Savage and Jenny Wilson to Paris Housing Authority.
Michael Ellis to Traffic Commission with one vacancy remaining.
Chris Fitzgerald and Jerry Haning to Board of Adjustment.
