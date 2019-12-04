Fair Park 2
Rex Head sits on Santa’s lap while holding a candy cane before taking photos with Santa at the Red River Valley Fairgrounds in December 2018 morning for Christmas in Fair Park.

 Lora Arnold/The Paris News

Christmas in Fair Park will run Friday and Saturday at the Lamar County Fairgrounds for its 30th year.

“We’ve got some of everything, I think,” executive director Rita Jayne Haynes said.

Haynes said there would be more for chidlren this year. Carson & Barnes Circus will come out with a bounce house, pony rides and even dinosaur rides from the circus’ most recent tour. Santa will drop by Saturday morning from 9 to 10:30 for Breakfast with Santa, and Mrs. Claus will pop in from 12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.

The event features all kinds of handmade crafts, foods and more. On Friday, the park will open at 4 p.m. and close at 8. It will run from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday.

Kim Cox is the city editor for The Paris News. She can be reached at 903-785-6965 or at kim.cox@theparisnews.com.

