Christmas in Fair Park will run Friday and Saturday at the Lamar County Fairgrounds for its 30th year.
“We’ve got some of everything, I think,” executive director Rita Jayne Haynes said.
Haynes said there would be more for chidlren this year. Carson & Barnes Circus will come out with a bounce house, pony rides and even dinosaur rides from the circus’ most recent tour. Santa will drop by Saturday morning from 9 to 10:30 for Breakfast with Santa, and Mrs. Claus will pop in from 12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.
The event features all kinds of handmade crafts, foods and more. On Friday, the park will open at 4 p.m. and close at 8. It will run from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday.
