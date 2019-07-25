WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump said he probably wouldn’t watch, but former special counsel Robert Mueller’s testimony before Congress on Wednesday proved irresistible.
The president began tweeting before the back-to-back hearings began at 8:30 a.m. All told, he tweeted and retweeted more than two dozen times on Mueller’s testimony about his investigation into the president and the Trump campaign’s ties to Russia.
As it ended, Trump tweeted, “TRUTH IS A FORCE OF NATURE!”
Then he strode out of the White House to reporters and cameras assembled on the South Lawn.
“It’s over,” Trump declared. He blasted “the phony cloud” created by the investigation and said, “there was no defense to this ridiculous hoax, this witch hunt.”
The investigation had cast a two-year shadow over the White House, unnerving aides, stalling staffing and triggering hundreds of angry tweets from the president, many of which involved phrases like “No collusion,” ‘’No obstruction” and “Witch hunt.”
For all of that, the president had insisted earlier in the week, “I’m not going to be watching — probably — maybe I’ll see a little bit of it.”
The television-conscious president referenced Fox News’ coverage of the hearings in several of his tweets and revealed he was watching closely enough to deliver a detailed review of Mueller’s presentation.
“The performance was obviously not very good. He had a lot of problems,” Trump said, pointing to Mueller’s lack of familiarity with some aspects of the investigation and accusing him of playing favorites. “This was a devastating day for Democrats.”
Even as the testimony was still under way, Republicans were claiming it as a win.
Rudy Giuliani, the president’s lawyer, blasted Mueller’s frequent stumbles and calls for questions to be repeated, tweeting that the former FBI director was “being destroyed on credibility, knowledge, competence and numerous ‘ahs,’ pauses and excuses like ‘beyond my purview.’”
