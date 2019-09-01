It’s been almost six years since Moneque Steward’s son, 18-year-old Romello Steward, died next to his childhood friends in the living room of a 6th Street NE house. Six years later, Steward still wonders what happened.
“He was only a kid,” Steward said. “I just want to know why.”
Brijonne Rashad Woods, age 24 and Romello’s friend, was among the four men who lost his life that night. Steward said she talks to Brijonne’s mother, Damekia Woods, every day.
“We sit on the phone and talk about it every day,” Steward said. “We laugh about some things, cry about some things. I still have some days. I have good days and bad days.”
Despite the time since the crime and despite the dead-end trails investigated, when local authorities are asked about their cold cases, it’s among the first to come up. All of them say the case is at an impasse — unless new tips come in.
Oct. 9, 2013
At about 11 p.m. Oct. 9, 2013, Paris police answered a call reporting gunshots and bleeding at 435 6th Street NE. Officers found Steward, Wood and 21-year-old Devante Larry Akins, all of Paris, with 32-year-old Charles “Billy” Carey of Garland with gunshot wounds in the front living room.
All four were pronounced dead at the scene, and Paris Police Department and Texas Ranger Stacey McNeal didn’t clear the scene until 8 a.m. Thursday morning, according to newspaper records. Justice of the Peace Gene Hobbs ordered an autopsy report from American Forensics in Mesquite. Results confirmed what police had announced: the victims had died of their wounds, and the case was being treated as a homicide.
One year after the shooting, the families sat down with The Paris News and remembered where they were when they received the call. None of them saw the men that night.
Devante’s father, Demontre Akins Sr., was one of the first to get the call, which came at about 11:15 p.m. from Devante’s twin brother, Demontre Jr. Demontre Sr., who lived in Hugo, said he just started driving to local hospitals.
“They kept looking at me like I was crazy when I asked for my son or said four men had been shot,” he said. “And then I found out my son’s body had never left the scene. When we got there, there were so many people and yellow tape everywhere.”
Damekia also got in the car and took off to the scene.
“I had just talked to him,” she said. “I was looking for keys to the car, and when the phone rang and I saw it was his girlfriend, I figured it was him telling me he had the keys. I mean it was just a day like any other when I heard my son had been shot.”
“Who knew that we would never see our little boys again,” Moneque said. “We confirmed by clothes and tattoos. The last time we saw them, we had no idea it would be the last. Never take a moment for granted.”
‘Somebody in the community knows something’
At a City Council meeting in December 2013, Paris Police Chief Bob Hundley said the Paris criminal investigations division was working with Texas Ranger McNeil on the case. Federal law enforcement agencies were brought in to assist, he said. But when asked about suspects, Hundley was tight lipped and firm.
“Any other comment from me regarding what we have investigated or have not investigated, or where we are in the investigation, would only lead to speculation, innuendo and quite possibly the misidentification of someone who’s not involved in the incident, causing that person undue public scrutiny,” Hundley said. “I am confident in our investigators’ ability to find out who is responsible.”
Police said repeatedly they were following every lead. But no suspects were named, and the case gradually grew stagnant.
In fall 2014, a new connection appeared. A Paris man, Byron Anthony McCuin, admitted he was at the home shortly before the murders took place. In his drug trial, McCuin testified he left the house on 6th Street NE on the night of the murders to deliver crack cocaine and returned to find the men wounded. He said he left the house to hide from police because he had outstanding warrants and did not want to be arrested.
McCuin testified he and Carey would travel to Dallas to buy 3 to 4 ounces of cocaine and return to Paris to divide it to sell on the street. He said the 6th Street NE house was used as a “trap,” a place where he and Carey lived. He said they did not sell drugs directly from the house so as not to draw attention.
Detectives Leigh Foreman and Tommy Moore said McCuin and Carey were significant drug dealers in Lamar County and had been involved in dealing for some time. McCuin received a jury sentence of 22 years for selling cocaine, according to a Paris News article. But according to police, leads in the case still stalled out.
2015 brought no clarity to the case either. Law enforcement said working new leads was difficult — they would follow up on information, but they kept hitting a wall.
“We have gotten absolutely nothing on some of the cases,” Lamar County Sheriff Scott Cass previously said, referring to various open investigations.
Late last month, Hundley said the case is “never far from our mind.”
“There’s lots of information we’ve gathered on it that still hasn’t given us any good leads on suspects. Lots of theories, lots of assumptions, lots of ‘you heard, I heard’ type things,” the police chief said. “But we don’t have the information needed to try and get a good suspect even named in this thing.
“It’s horrible that we lost the four young men, for one. It’s horrible for the families that they lost those young men. But as far as the rest of the story, we have some people who have been involved in a very heinous crime, and they’re still out and about. That’s concerning.
“We’ve been to a lot of different places. We haven’t left too many stones unturned that we knew to go look at. We haven’t shied away from calling in for help from state and federal agencies. We still have a firm belief that somebody in the community knows something.”
Lasting legacy
Three of the four men grew up together. Brijonne and Romello’s mothers went to school together, and the two of them became friends while they were young. Devante was a cousin of Romello’s, and the three went to Paris ISD and attended the Boys Club of the Red River Valley.
Their parents, in a previous Paris News article, reminisced on their children’s pasts — and their lost future.
“Brijonne, Devante and Romello were usually together,” Moneque said. “I remember them playing as children. Who would have thought they’d die together?”
Billy moved to Paris “for a new life” after spending time in Dallas, his mother, Carmen Carey, said.
“He had rented that house just a couple weeks before. I hadn’t even made it down there to see it before I got the call saying he’d been shot,” she said.
As the years passed, the families tried to find resolution in the case while reminding their grandchildren about their fathers.
“Brijonne’s little girl loves watching videos of him and looking through pictures,” Damekia said. “She likes to say the angels have her daddy.”
In June 2014, Damekia voiced frustration at the lack of progress in her son’s case at an open carry rally in front of Paris Police Department.
“I’m losing hope,” she said. “I feel like they are pushing us away, and the only answer I ever get is ‘we’re working on it.’ My son is dead and has been for almost a year, and all we can say is we’re working on it?”
Late last month, Moneque said she has struggled since her son’s death. She was hospitalized for depression in January and February, and thinks about her loss every day, she said. Still, her two daughters are her source of strength and support.
“I used to have three children, now I got two,” she said. “And they help me.”
City cold cases
Hundley estimated the City of Paris has no more than six cold cases. Another such case is that of Troy Gray Jr., a 29-year-old Paris man missing for nearly a month before his body was found April 30, 2014, in northern Red River County, and of Tramaine Kellum, who was found dead in a creek bed underneath an FM 2122 bridge on June 10, 2013.
Officers pursue whatever leads they have on cold cases, and when tips come in, they pursue those, too, Hundley said.
The quadruple murder remains an open investigation.
“We’re still open for any information,” Hundley said.
Welcome to the discussion.
