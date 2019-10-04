The College Board recently announced Evan De la Garza, a senior at Paris High School, scored in the top 2.5% of Hispanic and Latino juniors in our region who took the Preliminary SAT / National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test (PSAT/NMSQT) and has achieved Scholar status in the College Board’s National Hispanic Recognition Program (NHRP).
The NHRP recognizes approximately 7,000 academically outstanding Hispanic and Latino students from the 400,000 students who take the PSAT/NMSQT each year. These students are from the United States, Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands, Guam, the Mariana Islands and the Marshall Islands, as well as U.S. Citizens attending schools abroad.
To qualify for the recognition, students must take the PSAT/NMSQT in October of their junior year; be at least one-quarter Hispanic or Latino descent and identify as Hispanic/Latino on their PSAT/NMSQT answer sheet; achieve the minimum required PSAT/MMSQT cutoff score as set yearly by the College Board; and achieve a cumulative GPA of 3.5 or higher by the middle of their junior year.
