Lamar County’s largest fundraiser of the year kicks off Saturday at Paris Ford Lincoln with Lamar County United Way volunteers competing for a coveted karaoke title.
Activities begin at 11 a.m. with “Drive 4UR Community” with Paris Ford contributing up to $6,000 at the rate of $20 for each test drive. Sonic Drive-In is providing free corn dogs and Rue 82 will provide entertainment until 2 p.m. when karaoke competition begins.
This year’s United Way drive is set at $500,000 to support 25 partner agencies that provide needed services within the community.
“Last year’s karaoke was so much fun, and I hope folks will come out and listen to our partner agency singers battle for this year’s trophy,” United Way executive director Jenny Wilson said. “We are so excited to kick off our annual campaign to “Live United,” and we hope everyone in the community will join us in reaching our $500,000 goal to fund our 25 partner agencies.”
Wilson expressed appreciation to Paris Ford for hosting the campaign kick-off and reminded community members of both the importance and convenience of the one-time yearly fundraiser.
“When you give to the United Way of Lamar County, you are making an investment in our community, supporting our 25 partner agencies with just one donation, and making Lamar County the best it can be,” she said.
