Thanks to Frazer Ltd., Paris paramedics are riding in style — full life-saving capabilities included.
The department has received a new ambulance outfitted with custom features, providing both reliability and high-quality resources for staff and patients, EMS Director Kent Klinkerman said.
The vehicle is a 12-foot custom Type I EMS vehicle, mounted onto a new RAM 3500 diesel chassis. Type I vehicles feature a square patient compartment that is mounted onto the chassis. A common model, it is often used when the ambulance has to be equipped with medical equipment for Advance Life Support. The new ambulance also features a LiquidSpring suspension system, LED lighting and a MEPS under-hood generator.
The suspension system helps ensure smooth, fluid transportation. The generator maintains patient comfort and consistent temperature for ambulance medications and the patient compartment, Klinkerman said. Other annual equipment upgrades include radios, stretchers and medication safes.
The ambulance cost $280,000. Paris EMS budgets and purchases a new ambulance every year and maintains seven total, Klinkerman said. Old ones are traded in to minimize repair costs, which can rack up for older models. The city has been working with Houston-based Frazer Ltd. for 12 years and has a good working relationship with the company, he said.
The department runs calls across the county and needs vehicles that are fully equipped and reliable, Klinkerman said. Whether driving down a back county road in the pitch-dark night or parked out in a pasture in the height of summer, ambulances need to be equipped for all sorts of conditions, he said.
Klinkerman said he appreciated the green light from city officials on the budget system and new purchase.
“It’s nice that the city council and city manager have recognized this system that works for us,” he said.
With their new equipment, EMS personnel look forward to providing patient service based in reliability and functionality, Klinkerman said.
