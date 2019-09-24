You can see them throughout Paris, taking people to and from some of the busiest parts of the city, and some of the less well-traveled. It is the Paris Metro bus system, and it’s seeing more use than ever before.
Paris Metro, created in 2016 through the Ark-Tex Council of Governments, has seen steady growth month in and month out since its creation.
Last year, the bus service averaged between 3,300 and 3,500 trips per month, according to ATCOG executive director Chris Brown. In recent months, the service has averaged nearly 4,000 trips per month, and has eclipsed 4,000 trips in each of the last two months.
Last month, Paris Metro saw 4,003 riders, just shy of its busiest month yet. So far this year, though, the public transportation system has seen more than any other year at this point.
This past fiscal year was the busiest in the three-year life of Paris Metro, as the local bus routes provided service for 42,988 riders, which regional transportation specialist Sheena Record said is an increase of 6,432 from the previous year. That also had been the most active year up to that point.
“Every year our numbers keep climbing,” she said. “We’re going to work to keep everything running smoothly and keep providing service to the community the best we can.”
Making the busing system more accommodating is one contributing factor for the growth, Record said.
“We installed 12 shelters and 20 benches at bus stops throughout town, and I think doing things like that goes a long way,” she said. “Giving people a place to sit down and maybe get out of the sun or rain will make people more likely to wait for a bus, and it’ll increase ridership.”
Awareness of the availability of the service also is helping, Brown said.
“I think there’s a real demand for the service Paris Metro provides, and as more people become familiar with it and find out about it, you’ll see trips continue to increase,” he said.
At any given point, there are two Paris Metro buses running through the city. There are four routes that run every 30 minutes, with 143 bus stops scattered throughout Paris.
Paris Metro offers additional services to its bus routes as well.
Curbside on-demand pick-up is available to people in the city and out in the county who are unable to get to a bus stop.
“Whether they live too far to walk to a bus stop or they’re unable to walk to one because of a medical issue, they’ll get paperwork filled out that they can get from a doctor, and they can schedule TRAX curb service,” Record said.
On-demand curbside service is a dollar each way, Record said.
Paris Metro also offers travel training, a way for new bus riders to feel more comfortable.
“That’s when we have an employee ride with a passenger who’s nervous about riding the bus,” Record said. “That person will ride with them, help them study the map, make sure they know where the bus stop is, what time to be there and what time to be back — stuff like that.”
Another service is Greyhound connection. Running seven days a week, the connection service will take people from the Paris Metro office bus stop, at the intersection of 10th Street SE and Austin Street, to the Greyhound bus station in Mt. Pleasant.
The Greyhound connection route runs twice daily, first departing Paris at 8:30 a.m. and again at 4:30 p.m. Greyhound connection tickets are $3 for all riders.
The Greyhound connection route also makes several stops along the way, including Blossom, Detroit, Clarksville and more.
A bus ticket on Paris Metro costs 50 cents for youth and adults and 25 cents for college students. Disabled riders, seniors over the age of 60 and children under the age of 5 ride for free. Monthly bus passes, which grant unlimited rides for the month, can also be purchased for $30 for adults and $20 for youth and students. Disabled and senior riders can also receive a free bus pass.
During the three years that Paris Metro has served the people of Lamar County, it hasn’t added routes or stops. That might change in the near future though, Record said.
Currently, Paris Metro runs Monday through Friday. In 2020, Paris Metro will be adding a Saturday flex route. It is still undetermined whether the Saturday bus service will cover one of the existing routes or will cover a new route. Record said those decisions will be made after input at public meetings, which will likely take place towards the end of the year.
“I think the Paris Metro is a tremendous service to the people,” Brown said. “It’s helped people get to work, get to medical appointments, get to school, I bet businesses have seen positives from it; the list goes on and on. And I’m excited to see it continue.”
