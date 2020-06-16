From weekend trips to Powderly to visit family, to tours of Kimberly-Clark and the Campbell’s Soup factory, Travis Ransom knows Lamar County well.
“Paris is not foreign territory to me, and (my constituents) could expect someone who understands their challenges,” Ransom said.
Ransom, the mayor of Atlanta, Texas, is a Republican candidate in the running for Texas’ fourth Congressional district, which encompasses Paris and most of Northeast Texas. Ransom worked for Sen. Kevin Eltife for 11 years, during which he spent time in Lamar County touring manufacturing sites with the Texas Workforce Commission. Ransom said he wants to help uplift businesses in Paris by directing attention toward getting interstate access through the city.
“(There is) a great industrial base in Paris,” he said. “And it can be improved upon if we can get the infrastructure built so that you can have quick access to an interstate.”
In addition to bringing widened highways to Paris, Ransom said one of his goals for Lamar County, and other rural counties in general, would be to expand broadband internet access to keep people connected.
“The other thing is rural broadband,” Ransom said. “It’s the next essential utility. It’s as important as clean drinking water and electricity and roads. You have to have high speed internet, otherwise you don’t have the educational opportunities or the economic development opportunities that the rest of the nation has. So we’ve got to get on an equal playing field. We’ve got to help out Paris and Lamar County with good infrastructure, and that’s what I would be looking to unlock — not just for Lamar County, but for everybody.”
After his years working with Eltife, Ransom said he has a deep understanding of Texas politics and the needs of the Northeast Texas community. Part of what he likes about the region is the small town ties that many people get in the rural communities he would represent, whether that’s from going to church together, growing up in the same neighborhood or just running into each other at the grocery store.
“In Northeast Texas, there’s just a sense of community and a sense of ownership and pride in your community that I really like,” Ransom said.
Ransom holds strong conservative values, which include limiting the influence of the federal government, reducing the national debt and beefing up national security to prevent interventions from foreign countries including China and Russia. As a command sergeant major in the U.S. Army Reserve, Ransom has spent years working in counterintelligence and said it’s given him a unique perspective and understanding of potential foreign threats, as well as good communication skills.
“I think what I bring to the table is a broader depth and breadth of experience based on my background. Working for a congressman doesn’t qualify you to be a congressman. Working for a senator doesn’t qualify you to be a senator. Being in the military doesn’t qualify you to be in the legislature. Being a locally elected person doesn’t qualify you to be in the legislature, but having all of those things in one in one package and understanding all those broad perspectives are important,” he said.
“I think that’s what I bring to the table because I am a mayor, I do have military experience and not just military experience, but in intelligence, plus local elected experience, plus 11 years working for a state legislator. I think that brings together a broad depth of knowledge and experience,” he added.
A primary runoff election is scheduled for July 14, and congressional representatives will be on the general election ballot on Nov. 3. More information about Ransom can be found at travisransom.com.
*This is another in a series of profiles on candidates for the 4th Congressional seat. Previous articles include Libertarain candidate Lou Antonelli on May 24 and GOP candidate Floyd McLendon on June 2. More will publish in coming days.
