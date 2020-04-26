Lamar County Junior Livestock Show exhibitors who need assistance in selling a market animal should contact their high school agriculture teacher as soon as possible, according to Prairiland agriculture teacher Kelly Stapleton.
The agriculture teachers have been meeting since the Lamar County Junior Livestock Board met Saturday and made the difficult decision to cancel this year’s show, Stapleton said Tuesday.
An earlier article said market animal exhibitors should contact Prairiland High School agricultural teacher Josh Stapleton but that is not the case.
Each exhibitor should get in touch with their high school agriculture teacher, Kelli Stapleton said.
The Junior Livestock Board made the decision to cancel the show scheduled May 6-8 permanently following Gov. Greg Abbott’s order last week to close all Texas schools for the remainder of the year.
“Efforts are being made at this time to find floor buyers for projects of those who choose not to harvest their own animals,” Josh Stapleton said. Agriculture teachers should have information by midweek.Students wishing to harvest their own animals should contact a processor as soon as possible, Stapleton said.
Those who choose Detroit Processing Plant should let the plant know it is a Lamar County show animal, Josh Stapleton said.
