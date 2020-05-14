The state FFA convention, tentatively set for July 6-10 in Dallas, is still happening, but it seems Northeast Texas students might not be going.
“I believe that they are going to revisit the situation around the 4th of June to determine if it is still safe and realistic to have it,” Chisum ISD FFA ag teacher Matt Preston said. “As of right now, I have been told by our administrators that since the governor shut down schools for the year that we are not allowed to participate in any 'school sponsored' event, which the state convention would fall under. … My personal feeling is that the convention will be canceled, especially with it being in Dallas and the possibility of having 13,000 kids in one building.”
Prairiland students may not attend either.
“We have some eligible to attend, but are waiting to see what happens with everything up in the air,” Prairiland FFA teacher Kelly Stapleton said. “Student's safety is our main priority. Our district/area degree check is coming up for students that are applying for awards.”
Paris ISD FFA teacher Steve Tucker said they did not have any award winners at Paris High School, but were planning on taking officers as voting delegates. However, the district has told him there is no summer travel this year because of the pandemic.
