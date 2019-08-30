Church Street residents can expect another couple of months of construction as workers continue a complete revamp of the historic entryway into the city.
Earlier this week, Paris City Council extended a $2.9 million contract with Richard Drake Construction, increasing 54 days due to inclement weather earlier in the year and added another $138,700 for additional street work and a parking lot near downtown.
The resurfacing of Washington Street from Church Street to 3rd Street SW at a cost of roughly $65,000 is now included in the Drake contract with funds coming from the 2017 street bond, according to City Engineer Carla Eastman.
“This will save time and money while achieving improvements along Washington this year,” Eastman said.
A complete resurfacing of Hubbard Street between Collegiate Drive and Johnson Woods Drive at a cost of about $56,000 also is added to the project to fix multiple utility cuts and street patches. Because of the dollar amount, the project must be either competitively bid or added to another project, and in order to expedite the process, city staff recommended the projected be added to the Drake contract.
The package also includes the asphalt paving and striping of a gravel lot at the corner of Church and Kaufman streets at a cost of $17,700. The lot will provide 16 marked parking spaces.
Funds for both the parking lot and Hubbard Street come from the current year budget.
