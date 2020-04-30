Parents of Aikin Elementary School students want a beautiful campus for their children, and they’re pitching in to help. Thirty trees were planted Wednesday thanks to funds raised by the Aikin Parent Association.
“We’ve been fundraising all year for this beautification plan for the public school. We got with the Texas Tree Foundation, and we raised $10,000 and bought 30 trees. We’ve also asked donors to commemorate each tree by honoring someone, if they chose to,” said Alix Putnam, the association’s tree project chair.
Fundraising for the trees didn’t take long thanks to the community’s support for the project.
“People have been so generous and excited about it. I think they’ve been looking forward to something. With school being canceled, this was something exciting that we could do,” association President Caroline Wear said.
Putnam launched one of the biggest fundraising campaigns on Facebook. In the post, she wrote, “$325 will purchase a tree to dedicate to a loved one with a personalized marker. For contributions less than $325 that purchases a tree with a marker, APA will honor smaller donors at the ribbon cutting ceremony in the fall.”
The campaign raised $8,000 in 10 days, and it’s ongoing.
Other fundraisers include readathons, book fairs and selling T-shirts at science camps.
This project is phase one is a two part endeavor by the association to beautify the elementary school.
“We want this to be a two-year project. The first phase is this $10,000 for the trees. The second phase, hopefully for next year, would be to do more landscaping around the school,” Putnam said.
The trees were supplied by the Texas Tree Foundation, a nonprofit organization based in Dallas.
“We have a mix of native trees that do well in north Texas. We have monterey oak, chinkapin oak and cedar elms,” said Matt Grubisich, director of operations and urban forestry at the Texas Trees Foundation.
Besides providing beauty to the landscape, trees can regulate the air flow to have cooler temperatures in the summer and help in preventing flooding.
“When we look at the environmental issues that are facing our world today, we focus on things like air quality and stormwater management and trees check all of those boxes. They are a great tool for us to be able to combat climate change,” Grubisich said. “When trees are planted like the way we are going to plant these, they shade the pavement and can actually lower the air temperature. Through studies that we’ve done, it can lower it as much as nine to ten degrees.
“Just think what that does for the kids out here playing or being picked up by the bus or whatever. Also, late in the year, when it’s starting to get hot, that could be a huge difference and can help with energy bills for the school, if the air around the school is cooler.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.