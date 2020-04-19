DEPORT - The city has moved its general election to Nov. 3 to maintain social distancing guidelines. Both Gov. Greg Abbott and Lamar County Judge Brandon Bell have advised local governments to postpone elections for the public’s safety.
“I am asking that successive proclamations be issued by your office and remain in effect until the threat of loss of life and community spread of Covid-19 is contained,” Bell said.
The city holds joint elections with Prairiland ISD in Deport City Hall, so space will be limited for workers and voters. This would violate the mandatory limit of ten people per six feet in businesses that Gov. Abbott proclaimed.
The date change does not affect the candidate filing period.
“The candidate filing period for the election will not be re-opened for the Nov. 3 uniform election date. All valid, accepted candidate applications that were filed with the city for the election … will remain valid,” read the resolution for the election.
The voter registration deadline has moved to Oct. 5. Early voting is from Oct. 19 to Oct. 30. The deadline to submit an application for ballot mail is Oct. 23.
“All applications for ballots by mail submitted by voters that are over the age of 65 or disabled will still be valid for the Nov. 3 election,” the resolution said.
Anyone under the age of 65 and is not disabled who submitted applications for ballots by mail will not be valid. Any new applications will need to be submitted by Oct. 23. All mailed-in ballots already sent out for early voting are still valid.
Positions that will be on the ballots are: 62nd Judicial District Judge, 6th District Judge, County Attorney, tax assessor/collector, sheriff, commissioner for precincts 1 and 3, Justice of the Peace for places 5 and 2, all five precinct constables, county judge, district clerk, judge for the County Court-at-law, county treasure, county clerk, Justice of the Peace for places 5 through 1 and Justice of the Peace for precincts 1 through 4.
