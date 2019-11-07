When he’s ready to retire, Paris Police Department K-9 officer Cupa could have the opportunity to be adopted by his handler, thanks to the Tuesday passage of state proposition 10.
The constitutional amendment, for which 1,845,766 votes were cast with a 94% support rate, allows former handlers or qualified caretakers to adopt retired law enforcement animals without a fee. State Sens. Brian Birdwell and Jane Nelson authored the legislation. The proposition received widespread support in the K-9 community, Cupa’s handler Jeffrey Padier said.
“The group got together and it was general consensus. ‘Hey, you know, we all voted for that’ because it helps us as the handlers just feel a little bit more comfortable with the dog aging and the dog getting ready to retire,” Padier said.
Proposition 10 exempts law enforcement animals from the state’s surplus government property rules. Its sister legislation, Senate Bill 2100, ensures retired law enforcement animals, if they are not adopted by their handlers, will be adopted by someone properly equipped to care for them, and if an animal’s handler is injured or killed in the line of duty, the handler’s family can adopt it. Gov. Greg Abbott signed SB 2100 into law on May 14.
Previous policy treated law enforcement animals more like property than pets due to their high value. Cupa, who is a dual purpose patrol dog trained for patrol and narcotics detection, is worth anywhere from $10,000 to $20,000, Padier said.
“When it comes to politics and it comes to monetary value and monetary gain, money has a way of influencing government policies and things like that,” Padier said. “(Cupa) belonged to the City of Paris. When it comes down to replacement or retirement, policy would have put him in the same category as a car.”
But under proposition 10, perspective on Cupa’s value is different.
“He’s not necessarily property anymore, you know. Now he’s thought of as an animal, as a living, breathing entity. Not that he was never sold,” Padier said.
Previous attempts to adopt retired animals required an auction process and hefty costs, which could quickly stack up.
This worried many K-9 handlers, although some were still able to find ways to adopt, Padier said.
“Police officers in general don’t make a whole lot of money, so when you have to go to an auction to try to buy something with as big a status as Cupa, I’m sure the price would have gone up,” he said. “And that was a big worry with me and my family. And not just me and my family, but my extended canine family. Now that that has been alleviated, it takes a little bit of a worry away when he retires.”
Padier said he is going to make extra efforts to adopt Cupa when it’s time, and credits the new amendment with making that process easier.
“If the opportunity arises and the city offers Cupa to me when he retires, I’m going to gladly accept him,” Padier said. “It is a general consensus in our training group that these dogs are pretty important to us. Every one of us that have one that works with them, it doesn’t take long for the dog to become part of your life. So, that in itself makes this bill that passed that much better.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.