Music has a way to reach deep inside a person’s heart and stay there forever. It’s so vast and lyrics so compelling that it’s a rarity to find someone who truly doesn’t like any form of it.
Music is often a tie that binds, and here in Paris, the music scene is alive and well with a variety of bands that offer something for everyone.
“That’s the thing about the Paris music scene; there are no egos,” said Gary Preston of Common Ground. “Everyone has respect for each other.”
Each one of the bands featured here have something different to offer for music goers, and act as a reminder that Paris is full of talented people, eager to be heard.
Common Ground
Common Ground is a relatively new band that plays primarily country, mixed with some classic rock and a few popular songs. The group was formed by drummer, Kevin Preston, who gathered other local musicians and decided to put Common Ground together.
Lead singer Shayla Armstrong said she thinks the band’s name is a great representation of the audience for whom they perform.
“I feel like music is our common ground,” she said. “We have such a variety that everyone can relate to at least one song.”
Kevin is the mastermind behind the setlist that can include fan favorites, an occasional cover of Alanis Morrisette, and even the popular three-part harmony of The Everly Brothers’ “When Will I Be Loved.”
The band plays at various locations, including the Elks Lodge, 107, casinos, Drake’s Party Barn and elsewhere. Common Ground also performs for private events, and recently played for a high school FFA banquet.
“I don’t do it for the money; I do it for the fun,” Shayla said. “The main drive behind our band is that we just enjoy it. You get to be someone else for a minute, and when I’m up there on stage, I can just forget about everything and sing.”
Common Ground band members include Shayla Armstrong as lead singer, Gary Preston on guitar and vocals, Tony Boss on piano and vocals, Scott Ashmore on bass, and Kevin Preston on drums.
To find out where the band will play next, visit its Facebook page at Common Ground.
Blue Suitcase
Blue Suitcase has been playing as a group for more than 10 years. Pianist Tony Boss said the group formed when he and bassist, John Mark Spencer, recognized a market for jazz in the local area.
“We’re a cover band, but we do our own interpretations of songs and I’m proud of that,” he said. “The song has the same words, but we put our own spin on it.”
Jazz is not easy to play, and it takes an accomplished band like Blue Suitcase to remain popular.
“People say that for blues and rock, you’re playing three chords in front of thousands of people, but for jazz, you’re playing thousands of chords in front of three people,” Tony said.
While the music can be challenging and the crowds aren’t always rock-festival size, Tony loves playing jazz because it provides him with an opportunity to improvise during the songs. This makes for a better performance because the musicians are playing what they’re feeling at the moment, and those emotions transfer to the audience.
“There’s a rush from going on stage; it’s kind of a high, to be able to perform for the audience,” Tony said.
In their 10-plus years as a band, Blue Suitcase has performed all throughout the area, including the casinos, 107, Buffalo Joes, Perry’s, and also played for the Paris Dancing with the Stars.
Band members for Blue Suitcase are Melissa Jones as lead singer, Tony Boss on piano and trumpet, John Mark Spencer on bass, Kevin Preston on drums, Blake Alexander on saxophone, and Cade White on guitar.
To find out where Blue Suitcase will play next, visit their Facebook page at Blue Suitcase or browse their website at bluesuitcaseband.com
Mix Society
Mix Society’s name came from the idea that the band could mix society with music, and they’ve done well with this strategy. Playing at The Depot, their audiences are a blend of people, all either dancing to the music, singing along or using their phones to record the band.
Billy Hill, saxophonist for the band, said, “What sets us apart from other groups is that we play it all; from country, rock, R&B, blues, jazz, gospel, and everything in between. We try to cover all the genres and make our performance really entertaining for the crowd.
Billy loves to entertain, and he and lead singer, Mazzi Garmon, can be found walking through the crowds as they perform. Sometimes, Billy will play his saxophone from on top of a table.
“My inspirations come from Michael Jackson, Prince and James Brown because they all put on amazing performances,” he said. “They know how to entertain the crowd.”
Besides performing at The Depot, Mix Society also has performed for weddings, picnics, company parties and has even hosted a date night. The band is discussing ways it can host a back-to-school block party for local kids.
Band members of Mix Society are Jamayle Hill on piano, Billy Hill on saxophone, Montario Earls on drums, Mazzi Garmon as lead singer, Tony Boss on guitar, Gerry Young on backup vocals, Raheem Palmore as DJ, Michael Harris as manager, and Jeffrey Stewart as bassist. To find out where Mix Society will play next, visit its Facebook page at: Mix Society.
Tony Boss
While all three bands have their own distinct style, they also have one valuable asset in common — Tony Boss.
Tony is a part of many local bands, he has an active music and DJ business, Boss Entertainment, he plays in his local church’s music ministry, and he’s also a school teacher.
Tony has played for a variety of venues and continues to humbly receive praise from satisfied customers for his outstanding business standards.
“It brings me to the Bible verse, Proverbs 18:16, “A man’s gift makes room for him and brings before him great men,’” Tony said.
With so many activities on his plate, it might seem the music life could be stressful but not for Tony.
“For me, music is a form of therapy, going all the way back to when I was a kid. Music keeps me sane and focused on something positive,” he said.
Tony also receives a lot of support from his wife and family.
“Unfortunately, most musicians have to work during the times when most people are spending with their families and that can be really tough. Thankfully, I have such a supportive wife and family at home, to be able to do this. They sacrifice their time with me a lot. My wife is very understanding of what I have to do.”
The music life is definitely not easy, on the musicians or the family. As Tony notes, there’s a lot of investment in equipment, and the time away can never be given back but this is what he loves to do.
“It’s not such a harsh reality when your second job is the same as your passion,” he said.
As Tony continues to build Boss Entertainment, he carves out time for playing with all of the bands he’s involved with and loves every minute.
“Everyone’s looking for a purpose in life, a deeper meaning, a way to leave their mark. Music is my mark.”
