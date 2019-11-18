Decorated Vietnam war veteran John Herrington doesn’t let two missing legs slow him down.
And he doesn’t consider himself a war hero.
However, the women of the Red River Valley Quilt Guild recognized his bravery Saturday morning with a Quilt of Valor presentation at the Elks Lodge, 2110 36th NE St.
“This quilt is an expression of gratitude meant to thank and comfort,” guild president Regina Harris said before she and his friends “wrapped” Herrington in a patriotic quilt made for him by the Quilts of Valor Circle. “This quilt of valor unequivocally says thank you for your service, sacrifice and valor in serving our nation. We thank you for leaving everyone you hold dear to serve your country in a time of war.”
Charles Fox of Paris described his friend as an inspiration.
“He has left one great mark on me,” Fox said. “If you ever have a bad day, just think about John; that’s what I do.”
Herrington expressed his gratitude while downplaying any mention of heroism.
“I appreciate everyone here,” he said. “I don’t consider myself a hero any different from the guys
standing around me. We all went to battle for our American flag, and if I was called today, I would go again to protect our home front.”
While on patrol in Vietnam in 1970, Herrington was hit by an enemy grenade while serving with the 1st Battalion, 1st Cavalry Armored Division. He enlisted in May 1969 and was stationed in Fort Hood assigned to the 2nd Armored “Hell on Wheels” Division before his Vietnam tour.
“John has many stories about rehab in the states,” Fox shared. “Like climbing up on the engine of a car to work on it and getting stopped for speeding and asked to get out of the car and stand — of course he doesn’t have his new legs yet,” Fox shared, explaining Herrington is hilarious when he tells the story.
The loss of legs never slowed him down, Fox said, as he called off a number of jobs Herrington performed through the years such as road commissioner, truck driver, firefighter, police officer, deputy sheriff, rancher, welder, mechanic and gunsmith.
“John has been a real inspiration to all he has been around,” Fox concluded. “He is very humble about this and will shy away from recognition. I am very proud to call John a friend.”
Herrington lives south of Paris with his wife of 25 years, Tammy. He is senior ride captain with the Patriot Guard Riders and is an active member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars, Disabled American Veterans, American Legion and Paris Harley-Davidson Owner Group.
Formed more than a year ago, the Quilts of Valor Circle of the Red River Valley Quilt Guild has presented six quilts to men and women in Northeast Texas. The national organization has presented roughly 200,000 quilts since its founding in 2003.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.