Ask a local elections official and they’ll tell you: Constitutional amendment elections typically see some of the lowest voter turnout of any election. While that was certainly true statewide as roughly 12% of registered voters cast ballots, this year’s election turnout was double that of 2017. And here in Lamar County, turnout was nearly seven times higher with the majority of that voting taking place on Election Day.
Elections coordinator Tricia Johnson said 2,771 registered voters in Lamar County cast a ballot for Tuesday’s vote on 10 constitutional amendments, and 1,790 of those votes were cast at polling places on Election Day. That turnout far exceeded expectations as the 2017 constitutional amendment election saw a total turnout of barely 400 people, she said.
The results were messy — polling places ran out of ballots, long lines formed and an entire polling place, Providence Baptist Church, one of the busiest in the county, came to brief standstill while waiting for copies of ballots to be printed.
“It was only about three minutes (that the voters were left waiting for copies to be printed), but you never like to see that happen,” Johnson said. “Precinct 4 isn’t our biggest precinct, but people there really turn out to vote more than anyone else. And the location isn’t ideal because it’s small, and there’s no cover if it rains.”
Once polls closed, counting took longer than usual as votes cast with ballot copies couldn’t be fed into vote counting machines. Instead, they were counted by hand.
Many of the issues could have been prevented if the Elections Office had new ES&S ExpressVote machines, Johnson said. Those machines would have allowed voters to fill out ballots on thermal paper, which would have eliminated the need to wait for copies, she said. It also would have removed the extra work of counting by hand.
“Our current machines are 13 years old, and I’ve been asking for new equipment (from the county) for four years now,” Johnson said. “And the machines we have now weren’t funded by the county; they’re from (Help America Vote Act) grants. So it’s been about 20 years since the county put money into the equipment in our office.”
Lamar County wasn’t alone in seeing a spike in voting turnout. In Red River County, 1,127 votes were cast, 13.67% of registered voters, which deputy clerk Chastity Chandler said is at least 700 more than in the 2017 constitutional amendment election. Fannin County saw a total of 3,030 votes cast, roughly 14.6% of registered voters, which elections coordinator Tammy Biggar said is roughly three times greater than the turnout in 2017. And in Delta County, 608 voters, 16.07% of those registered, cast ballots. Elections coordinator Jane Jones also said the turnout was significantly larger than 2017.
Though there were 10 amendments up for vote, the strong turnout was the result of one in particular: Proposition 4, which eliminates the possibility of Texas imposing an income tax unless the state changes its constitution again.
“Proposition 4 is what brought all the people out because they really got invested in the talk about a possible income tax, and word spread about it,” Johnson said. “In fact, I’d say roughly 85% of the ballots that were cast only voted on Proposition 4 and ignored the rest.”
“I wish we could have this sort of turnout every time there’s constitutional amendments up for election,” Biggar said.
