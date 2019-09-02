The public will get a chance to make comments on the 2019-20 Paris city budget and tax rate at a public hearing and special meeting Tuesday of the Paris City Council.
The council meets at 5:30 p.m. in Council Chambers at City Hall, 107 E. Kaufman St.
The proposed $24.194 million general fund budget comes with the same tax rate as last year — 55.195 cents per $100. The rate is considered a tax increase because of increased taxable property values as determined by Lamar County Appraisal District.
Paris Mayor Steve Clifford expressed concern about continuous tax increases at a recent council meeting.
“At some point, I would like to see us lower taxes,” Clifford said at an Aug. 8 meeting, explaining to do so at this point would put an extra burden on newly named interim city manager Gene Anderson, who also serves a city finance director.
A resolution, however, is included as an item on Tuesday’s agenda to allow changes in the budget and tax rate if the council chooses to lower the proposed tax rate.
The proposed budget includes, among other things, $145,000 for the mill and inlay of streets, a $100,000 grant match from bond funds for a pump track, $67,000 for swimming pool improvement, $75,000 for parks improvement and $104,000 for street equipment. Roughly $224,000 is allocated for a new ambulance.
Other than budget and tax discussions, the council is expected to approve a resolution authorizing Anderson to execute an IRS Power of Attorney to allow Texas Municipal League attorneys to negotiate with the IRS. Along with other cities, and through the league, the city has outsourced the filing of two IRS forms to a third party. The forms may not have been timely filed in 2016 and 2017.
