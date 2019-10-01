Paris Junior College students are overwhelmingly meeting student achievement targets set for them by the school. That was the word from college President Pam Anglin at the school’s Board of Regents’ monthly meeting Monday.
The student achievement targets are not just important for gauging the success of students, Anglin said, but also for securing a portion of the school’s annual funding.
“About 10% of our funding from the state is based on success points and those student achievement targets relate to success points,” Anglin said.
The state determines the metrics for success points, but each college individually sets its targets to reach.
Looking at numbers from last year, the school is surpassing its goals in most cases, Anglin said.
One of the school’s targets is for 60% of first-time students entering college to complete 15 credit hours in their first semester. In 2018, 61.3% of students met the goal.
The school set a goal to increase the percentage of students who successfully complete the developmental math course from 32.8% to 40%, and in 2017, the most recent year with data available, that number had climbed all the way to 67%, Anglin said.
“That’s one area we’re really pleased,” she said.
Another achievement target the school surpassed was in the developmental reading course. The target was to increase the percentage of students who successfully complete the course from 64.8% to 70%, and in 2017, the percent had risen to 80.5%.
Success targets not only look at current students, but graduates too. One goal is to achieve a three-year placement rate average of 85% over three years for each workforce program. Across 21 programs, 16 are over 90%, three are at 100% and all but two meet the goal.
There are some targets where the school is falling short, however. One of the school’s targets is to increase the number of students who successfully complete the first college-level math course from 38.3% to 48%. However, for Fall 2017, that percentage sits at 46.1%, below the goal and down from the prior year’s average of 52%.
However, Anglin said that because that statistic tracks over a two-year stretch, it should be at or above the goal by the end of next year.
“Some are one-year tracking, but this goal is a two-year tracking,” Anglin said. “It’s no cause for alarm yet because the numbers are still coming in.”
In categories where the school surpassed their goals but saw decreases from the prior year, such as the number of students who complete 30 hours in a year, Anglin said the faculty will look at different ways to address any potential concerns, though she said it will take time to determine how they’ll be addressed.
“I just got these numbers a few days ago myself, but we’re looking into why, and we’ll take any necessary steps to tackle any concerns,” she said.
