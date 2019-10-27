TEXARKANA — Convicted sex predator Marcus Hawkins has been denied an appeal by the Sixth District Court of Appeals in Texarkana.
A Lamar County jury found Hawkins guilty of two counts of aggravated sexual assault with a deadly weapon, one count of robbery and one count of credit card or debit card abuse in May and Sixth District Judge Wes Tidwell sentenced him to life imprisonment for each count of aggravated sexual assault, 30 years for for robbery and two years for credit card or debit card abuse.
On appeal, Hawkins challenged the qualifications of the expert who found him competent to stand trial, according to an appellate court opinion issued last week.
“To preserve a complaint for our review, a party must first present to the trial court a timely request, objection or motion stating the specific grounds for the desired ruling,” the opinion stated. “Also, the trial court must have ruled on the request, objection, or motion … or the complaining party must have objected to the trial court’s refusal to rule.
“Hawkins made no complaint about the psychologist’s qualifications to the trial court,” the opinion continued. “As a result, we conclude that Hawkins failed to preserve his sole point of error for our review.”
