PATTONVILLE — A morning sun shined brightly at Patriot Field on Saturday as the Prairiland High School Class of 2020 celebrated past achievements and expressed optimism about the future.
As the 78 graduates hurled mortar boards toward the clear blue sky at the end of the ceremony, the gesture marked the end of one chapter in their young lives and the beginning of the next with expectations of a successful and a fulfilling future.
Valedictorian Megan Jameson reminded her classmates that they are graduating in a time the world will never forget — a challenging time full of uncertainties filled with opportunities.
“The Class of 2020 is a group of determined, positive and motivated students with a vision that it is going to take to change our nation,” Jameson said. “It is up to us to do amazing things.”
“As our time at Prairiland High School comes to an end, the rest of our lives are just beginning,” the valedictorian noted.
“Even though our paths will be different, don’t forget where you came from; it will help you along the way,” she said. “Always remember how far we have come, and remember we will always have a place to come home, and a mighty Patriot family to carry us on.”
Earlier, salutatorian Caitlyn Folse reminisced about an exciting year full of memories yet full of disappointments as school activities ended abruptly and classmates were left at home challenged with distance learning and separated at a time they yearned for normally exciting end-of-year activities. However, she thanked staff for planning both an exciting and unusual athletic outside athletic banquet and an impressive graduation ceremony.
She challenged classmates to value the times spent together in high school.
“You will never value a moment until it becomes a memory,” Folse said, quoting Dr. Seuss.
