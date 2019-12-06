BOGATA — The First United Methodist Church of Bogata, 202 N. Main St. in Bogata, will host its fourth annual Breakfast with Santa on Saturday in the fellowship hall. There is no charge for this event and all ages are invited.
A pancake breakfast will be served from 9 to 10:30 a.m. There will be a photo booth to take some festive holiday pictures with Santa and perhaps very good children will receive a small gift from Mr. Claus.
For information, email the church at bumc@valornet.com or send a message via Facebook. Look for First-United-Methodist-ChurchBogata-TX.
