A 40-year old Mineola man goes to trial Thursday on felony drug charges before Lamar County Court-at-Law Judge Bill Harris. Testimony is to begin at 9 a.m. in the fourth-floor courtroom at the Lamar County Courthouse, 119 N. Main St.
David Alan Thomas faces a two-count indictment for possession with intent to deliver 4-200 grams of methamphetamine, a first degree charge, and possession with intent to deliver less than 28 grams of hydrocodone, a state jail charge, according to court records.
He was indicted in January 2019 on charges stemming from June 21, 2018. He posted a $45,000 bond at the time, which was increased to $47,000 in October. The defendant has been in Lamar County Jail on a $100,000 bond since Jan. 3, according to jail records.
Lamar County District Attorney Gary Young is to represent the state in the case and court-appointed attorney Nick Stallings of Paris is to represent the defendant.
