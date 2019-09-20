A Paris man is scheduled to appear in Sixth District Court for the second time this year on sexual child abuse charges after a January trial resulted in a hung jury.
Kyle Andrew Butler, 32, faces one first degree felony indictment of child aggravated sexual assault and a second indictment with three counts of second degree indecency with a child by sexual contact.
Testimony is to begin at 9 a.m. Monday before a seven-woman, five-man jury in the second floor District Courtroom at the Lamar County Courthouse, 119 N. Main St.
Butler was first indicted in August 2017 as a result of an alleged incident occurring in June 2017. In November 2017, a grand jury added additional charges in a separate indictment as requested by Lamar County Assistant District Attorney Jill Drake.
Already out of jail on a $50,000 bond, an additional $30,000 bond was set for the additional charges, according to Lamar County Jail records. Butler remains free on $80,000 in bonds.
Drake is to represent the state and Paris attorney Zachary Ressler is to represent the defense.
