CLARKSVILLE — Clarksville ISD will avoid losing out on hundreds of thousands of dollars after residents overwhelmingly voted in support of a tax ratification Saturday.
In total, 451 people voted in favor of the tax ratification in the election, roughly 84%, with 85 people voting against.
“This breathes a breath of fresh air back into the school system,” Superintendent Kermit Ward said. “This community really needed to step up and show their support for the school system, and this was the time to do it and they did. It’s a great feeling.”
Ward credited the wide approval margin to the hard work of the district’s Board of Trustees, saying they did a good job of emphasizing its importance to the community.
The district’s property tax rate will now rise from $1.04 per $100 valuation to $1.06. If it had failed, the tax rate would have been compressed to 97 cents, which Ward said could have cost the county around $700,000. With the increase, the district stands to receive approximately $200,000 in revenue.
If the ratification had failed to pass, Ward said the result would have been running a deficit for Fiscal Year 2019-20. Without it, the district would have been able to stay above water for about three years by using its fund balance, but it would feel the financial pressure after that.
“The truth of the matter is that we would have had to make some difficult decisions and probably we’d have to cut some programs out of our schools,” Ward said. “I’m glad that we won’t have to do that because our students don’t deserve that. They deserve every opportunity.”
Compression of the district’s property tax to 97 cents per $100 valuation would have made it difficult to continue making payments on a $1.7 million loan the district took out several years ago, the superintendent said.
Board of Trustees member Gabriel Lewis said the results of the election were heartwarming.
“This means a lot to me, because I grew up here, I went to these schools,” she said. “I really want our schools to be the best that they can be, and it’s great to see the community feel the same way.”
