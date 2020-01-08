CHOCTAW COUNTY, Okla. – A Boswell police officer is facing allegations that he pawned his department-issued firearms, following an investigation by the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation.
According to a press release, OSBI agents arrested 33-year-old Shawn Karr on Tuesday at Boswell City Hall. Choctaw County Sheriff Terry Park requested OSBI assistance after receiving information that Karr pawned four of his department firearms. Investigations began Dec. 13.
Karr is facing one count of embezzlement, which is a felony. His bond was set at $10,000, which he posted by end of day Tuesday, Park said.
