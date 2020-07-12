The Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service has announced changes to the 2020 Texas Sheep and Goat Expo.
The annual event, originally slated to take place at the 1st Community Federal Credit Union Spur Arena on the San Angelo Fairgrounds Aug. 14-15, will now be both at the arena and online.
“With everything going on right now with COVID-19 and rules and associated recommendations continuously changing, the planning committee wanted to ensure the event could go on,” said Robert Pritz, AgriLife Extension regional program leader, San Angelo. “As of now, we plan to hold the event both online and at Spur Arena Aug. 14 and online Aug. 15.”
He said this combined format will allow more people to participate from across the state and give participants the option to experience the Texas Sheep and Goat Expo in whichever format feels more comfortable to them.
“We will be following all state and county guidelines and look forward to bringing together the leaders in the field,” Pritz said.
“Business and Technology” is the theme of this year’s event and will cover many different segments of the industry and address the concerns and challenges facing producers today.
The expo is the largest event of its type in Texas and one of the largest sheep and goat industry educational programs in the world, said event organizers.
Those interested should periodically check the Texas Sheep and Goat Expo Facebook page for updates and before traveling to the live event. Once details are finalized, registration will be available on the Texas Sheep and Goat Expo website.
Registration fees are as follows:
• Live and Virtual Expo: $40, includes lunch Aug. 14 for in-person participants.
• Virtual Only Expo: $40, includes virtual access both days.
• Virtual Youth Skill-a-thon: $15 for the event on Aug. 15.
