North Lamar ISD trustees will get a preliminary look at the 2020-21 budget and consider a resolution regarding the delegation of authority during a Covid-19 emergency when trustees conduct a virtual meeting at 6 p.m. Monday.
Trustees also are to consider the approval of an attorney contract for the coming year as well as the purchase of lawn equipment and a proposal for bids for other needed items, according to a meeting agenda.
Discussion items include enrollment, a 3-year-old class addition at Parker Elementary, professional learning community training and an instructional continuity grant for Everett Elementary.
An executive session is scheduled to discuss personnel matters including employment as well as resignations, retirements, evaluations, reassignments, etc. Trustees also are to discuss student discipline matters.
The public may access the meeting through Zoom using Meeting ID:237 048 7911 with Password: 971570. Those who wish to address the board during public testimony should complete a form available on the district website and email it to kwstewart@northlamar.net by 9 a.m. Monday.
