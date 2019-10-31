Big Top: Carson & Barnes Circus celebrates with spooky Halloween show

HUGO, Okla. — Crowds braved the cold Wednesday evening to see the final leg of the Carson & Barnes Circus tour, but this performance featured a spooky Halloween twist.
“This evening is very special for everyone ’cause this is the end of the tour, so we’re going over the top for this,” circus ringmaster Erik Bautista said. “You’re going to see a different show than what we usually present. It’s all going to be Halloween-themed.”
The show featured themes from Beetlejuice to ghosts and goblins, giving the performers — from aerialists to elephants — the chance to dress up and adapt their acts with spooky twists. Bautista said his favorite act was the aerialist.
“She amazes me, every time,” he said.
Performer Javier Herrera was dressed as an injured, bloodied construction worker for the opening act and would later play Hannibal Lector in a Halloween special. While he does get nervous occasionally, it’s not always a bad thing, he said.
“When do you something you’re passionate about, it’s good to always be a little nervous when you’re doing it. It makes you perform better for the people,” he said. “I always feel a little nervous in front of everyone, but not like the first time. It’s a nervousness that’s stronger, but I enjoy it.”
The circus has been on tour for seven months, going everywhere from Montana to the southern border, Bautista said. The ring features 16 performers but the circus employs 70 people total in its travels. The best stop yet has been this last one in Hugo, Bautista said — home sweet home.
“We don’t do this every day; we don’t get to be all crazy for Halloween. We’re entertainers, that’s what we’re here for,” he said, laughing.
The circus features performers from around the world, including acrobats, aerialists, flying trapeze artists, clowns, jugglers, elephants and a petting zoo. Kristin Byrd Parra and Traci Byrd Cavallini manage and own the circus after it started as a 1937 “dog and pony” show in Kansas four generations ago.
Despite chilly temperatures inside the tent, audience members said they enjoyed watching the show and celebrating Halloween.
Stephanie Smith brought her young children Calyn and Eli to the show and said she enjoyed how close it was to home and the entertainment value. Her daughter Cayln said she enjoyed seeing the acrobats and jugglers the most.
“I could tell she was really into that,” Smith said, smiling.
As for how she would describe the circus, Smith said, “It’s a small family atmosphere.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.