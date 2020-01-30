A 10-woman, two-man jury took less than an hour Wednesday morning in 6th District Court to determine Lamar County native Eddie Thompson a sexually violent predator likely to act on pedophilic tendencies if released from prison without further treatment and supervision.
Sentenced to 15 years in prison in 2006 on eight felony counts of child sexual abuse for violating a 6-year-old girl in 1991 and an 8-year-old girl in 2002, the 53-year-old pedophile was scheduled for release in February 2021.
Instead, Thompson will be paroled into a four-month prison-based sex offender education program and upon completion will be transferred to a contracted sex offender treatment program for intensive treatment and supervision, according to an order by District Judge Wes Tidwell.
The order provided for Thompson’s commitment to the Texas Civil Commitment Office, a state agency with the responsibility of providing intensive supervision and treatment of sexually violent predators, according to the agency website.
“TCCO recognizes that the civil commitment of sexually violent predators to long-term, comprehensive, and offense-specific supervision and treatment is necessary for the protection of the citizens of the State of Texas,” the website states.
“TCCO’s mission is to enhance public safety by developing and implementing strategic management policies to protect the
citizens of Texas and enhance protection of victims and potential victims through research-based management of civilly committed sexually violent predators.”
Lamar County jurors spent Tuesday listening to the testimony of a Dallas-based psychiatrist contracted by the Special Prosecution Unit-Civil Division to evaluate Thompson and present his findings at the civil commitment trial. Jurors also heard testimony from Thompson as both a Special Prosecution Unit attorney and a State Council for Offenders attorney questioned him.
Thompson, who grew up in Blossom, spent roughly two hours on the witness stand giving mostly “yes” and “no” answers to questions about child aggravated sexual assault convictions and his current thoughts about the offenses.
In a closing statement to jurors, attorney Nancy Mullin successfully argued Thompson as having a “chronic pedophilia disorder,” which he acted on at least eight times.
“He is sexually deviant,” Mullin argued. “‘I forced nothing on her,’ and ‘I was attracted to her but not until she was 16’ are his exact words as he sits in the courtroom today. He is not taking responsibility; he is still blaming victims. He sits here today a sexually violent criminal who doesn’t understand and doesn’t have the tools to deal with his condition. It is going to take a lot of treatment for him to get to the point that he is not likely to engage in this type of conduct again.”
